Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.00.

MANH traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $129.55. 1,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,441. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 4,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

