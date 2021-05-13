Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FWONK has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of FWONK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,245. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.25. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,882,000 after acquiring an additional 445,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after buying an additional 255,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,680,000 after buying an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.