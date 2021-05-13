Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $14.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLDT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.35.

CLDT stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. 4,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,575. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,558,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 590,706 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 414,357 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 386,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

