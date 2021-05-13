Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OCDX. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.55.

Shares of OCDX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. 3,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,440. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $516.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.19 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,705,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,142,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,388,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

