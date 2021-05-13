26,433 Shares in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Acquired by Geier Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDVV traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $37.23. 3,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,326. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

