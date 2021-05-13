Geier Asset Management Inc. Purchases 42 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Geier Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,633. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.89 and its 200-day moving average is $335.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

