iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.15. 1,542,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,857,613. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

