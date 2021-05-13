GVO Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.23.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,196. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.05 and its 200 day moving average is $254.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.67 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

