GVO Asset Management Ltd Makes New $124,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 576 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.10.

VRTX traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $213.64. 14,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,662. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

