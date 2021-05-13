Flossbach Von Storch AG Makes New $10.51 Million Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $308.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,868. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.94 and a 200-day moving average of $397.57. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.27 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.