Poplar Forest Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $51,562,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,619,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,482,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $34,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.02. 4,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.