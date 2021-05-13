LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.49. 922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,920. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $43,215.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOGC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

