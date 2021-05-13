Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 455.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on XRAY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.86. 25,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,938. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

