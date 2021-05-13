Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Target Price at GBX 3,403

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,478 ($45.44).

A number of research firms recently commented on AHT. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of AHT traded up GBX 104 ($1.36) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4,905 ($64.08). The stock had a trading volume of 518,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,875. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,112.74 ($27.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,941.81 ($64.57). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,581.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,821.50.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.