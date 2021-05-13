Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target at $91.84

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.10.

Several research firms have commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday.

LYB traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.62. 15,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average is $95.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $116.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,233 shares of company stock worth $338,938. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

