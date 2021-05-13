XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Truist lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.23.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,718. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $149.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.37.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.