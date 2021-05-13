Wells Fargo & Company Increases PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target to $20.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PMT. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.31.

NYSE PMT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,034. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,893.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

