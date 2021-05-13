Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.56.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.31. The stock had a trading volume of 93,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,342. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average is $80.13.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $9,145,700. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,695,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

