James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

JHX traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,315. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 78.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 51.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

