American Well (NYSE:AMWL) PT Lowered to $17.50 at Credit Suisse Group

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Shares of AMWL stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 196,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,156. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38. American Well has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,302,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,451,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,325 shares of company stock worth $9,701,702 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 367.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

