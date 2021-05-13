Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 350 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $148.12. 46,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.73. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

