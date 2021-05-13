Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSB traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,273. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,073 shares of company stock worth $5,493,113. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSB. Truist increased their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

