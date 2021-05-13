TMX Group Limited (X) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

TSE X traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$134.55. 7,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,706. The company has a market cap of C$7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.13. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$120.13 and a 1-year high of C$144.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$134.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$128.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$216.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.0300006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$148.86.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

