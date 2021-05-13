Chainlink (LINK) Achieves Market Cap of $18.32 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $18.32 billion and approximately $3.49 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for $43.10 or 0.00086838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.69 or 0.01026821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00068749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00111946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00061794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 425,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

