Azuki Market Capitalization Tops $6.87 Million (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $67,425.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00078632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.84 or 0.00575850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00228936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.01091645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.69 or 0.01206112 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,321,429 coins and its circulating supply is 11,305,275 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

