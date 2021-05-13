Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.38.

FRHLF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. 95,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,470. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

