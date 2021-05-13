SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
SITE Centers stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 13,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $958,946.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,589,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,044,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
