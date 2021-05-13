SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 13,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $958,946.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,589,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,044,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

