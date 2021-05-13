Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $123.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lumentum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

