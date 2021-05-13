IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $260.00 at Canaccord Genuity

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.58.

NYSE IQV traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $230.43. 5,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,403. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.78 and a 200-day moving average of $188.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $128.52 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

