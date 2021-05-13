Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.99. 4,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 313,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Monday.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.