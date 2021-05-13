iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Raised to $29.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IHRT. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

IHRT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. 13,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $24.07.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 89,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 474,931 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

