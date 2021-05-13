Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.44. Approximately 705,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,203,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.96.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$600.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.29, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$12.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

