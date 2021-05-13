The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Gap Up to $29.48

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.48, but opened at $30.85. The Aaron’s shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 4,380 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAN. Zacks Investment Research raised The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter.

About The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.