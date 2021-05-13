Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $305,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,980,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,704. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $63.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

