Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,837. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $187.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.37 and its 200-day moving average is $162.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.