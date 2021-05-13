Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 47,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.97 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $228.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

