Robeco Schweiz AG Has $21.11 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.10% of Cerner worth $21,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Shares of CERN opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

