Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $681.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $645.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $704.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.29.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

