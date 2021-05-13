SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Shares of SAIL traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,583. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,478.52 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

