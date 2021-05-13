Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Truist

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price cut by Truist from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,251. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average of $131.32. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $19,536,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.