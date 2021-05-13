Waifu Token Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, Waifu Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $24,039.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waifu Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00078944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.00570001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.49 or 0.00230785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004089 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $560.20 or 0.01119463 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.47 or 0.01223920 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 871,236,715 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waifu Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waifu Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WAIFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Waifu Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waifu Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.