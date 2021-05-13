Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading 7.1% Higher

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.45. 6,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 260,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $208,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $306,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $319,000.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

