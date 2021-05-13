Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading Up 5.4%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.74. Approximately 993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 533,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. Research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Textainer Group by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.