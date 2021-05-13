Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading Up 5.4%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.74. Approximately 993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 533,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Textainer Group by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
