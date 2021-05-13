Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.84 million.

Shares of BYND traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.49. 55,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -233.31 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.81. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYND. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.05.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

