Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Veritiv from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $46.69. 1,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,428. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.40 million, a P/E ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veritiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Veritiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Veritiv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

