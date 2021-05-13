Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 184,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,040,866 shares.The stock last traded at $29.99 and had previously closed at $33.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 210,157,983 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pan American Silver by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $64,302,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after acquiring an additional 793,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 590,578 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

