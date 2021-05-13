Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 187,528 shares.The stock last traded at $26.32 and had previously closed at $26.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 625,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at $79,395,312. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $20,044,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,494,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

