Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Down to $70.32

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.32, but opened at $67.14. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $68.74, with a volume of 31 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $4,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,255,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

