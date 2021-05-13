The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Gap Down to $35.55

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.55, but opened at $33.17. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $936.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 2.83.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,546,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,162,000 after acquiring an additional 210,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,871,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

