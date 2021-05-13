Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 4.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) dropped 4.6% on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $290.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as low as $209.56 and last traded at $209.82. Approximately 791,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 17,878,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.90.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.95 and its 200-day moving average is $250.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

